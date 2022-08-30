1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Three Illinois Colleges Rank Among Best In Nation

August 30, 2022 12:01PM CDT
A trio of colleges in Illinois are being ranked among the best in the nation. Niche released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America. Northwestern University came in at number-14 and the University of Chicago earned the 16th spot. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranked 59th on the list. The rankings are based on reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more.

