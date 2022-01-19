      Weather Alert

Three Illinois Men Charged in Connection to Capitol Breach

Jan 19, 2022 @ 5:16pm
Three Illinois men have been charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of 2021. 31-year-old Cody Vollan and 23-year-old Anthony Carollo of Lockport as well as 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of downstate Illinois have been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. There have now been 23 Illinois residents charged in connection to the January 6th breach. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

