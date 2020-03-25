Three Individuals at Stateville Test Positive for Covid-19

      Breaking News
Mar 25, 2020

Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive for Coronavirus, as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center.  The Illinois Department of Public Health made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital.  Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown.

