1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Three Injured In South Side Crash

May 12, 2024 2:37PM CDT
Share
Three Injured In South Side Crash
Joliet Police/ss

On May 10, 2024, at 5:37 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of McKinley Street for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a Polaris Slingshot driven by 44-year-old Leroy McAfee of Joliet was southbound on  McKinley Street. It is believed that the Slingshot lost control and collided head on into a Nissan Altima, driven by a 28-year-old female from Joliet that was headed northbound on McKinley Street.  

The driver and a passenger of the Polaris as well as the driver of the Nissan were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center in stable condition with serious injuries. All injuries are  believed to be non-life threatening. MacAfee was cited for Suspended Registration for Non Insurance. 

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
3

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash
4

Irate Customer At Joliet Driver's Facility Arrested After Attacking Security Guard
5

Update On Homer Township Shooting - Wife Under Investigation

Recent Posts