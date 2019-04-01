Three Lincoln-Way Students Achieve Eagle Scout

Three seniors from Lincoln-Way 210 and Boy Scout Troop 755 have risen through the scouting ranks together and have recently received the honor of Eagle Scout. Alex Austin and Louden Moran from Lincoln-Way West and Brent Thomson from Lincoln-Way Central recent achieved the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts.

Obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout is an extensive process, scouts must earn merit badges, and must participate in a service project that the scout plans, organizes, leads and manages. Moran and Thomson chose to create a service project for SOS Children’s Village, a foster care program located in Lockport. Louden Moran built 17 flower boxes, while Brent built and installed two picnic tables and two benches near the playground.

For his service project, Austin made six benches for Journey in Mokena, a counseling center helping women with pregnancy, unhealthy habits, job skills, and emotional and relationship care.