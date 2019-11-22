Three Local Mothers Organize Holiday Toy Drive for Children with Cancer
Local parent Nicole Voelz, here with husband Jeff and children Lukas, left, and Jakob, has joined with two other mothers of children with cancer to hold a holiday toy drive.
Three mothers whose young children are fighting cancer, including a local teacher whose two-year-old son is battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, have connected to organize a toy drive for the holidays.
Nicole Voelz, sixth grade teacher at the Troy School District 30-C school, William B. Orenic Intermediate School, met the other mothers Dawn Dolcimascolo and Joanna Schroeder as she took her son Lukas to chemotherapy treatments. It was Nicole’s older son, Jakob, who suggested collecting toys for the children in the oncology unit.
“He wanted to make them smile,” Nicole said. Lukas has been through several surgeries and procedures, including one to place a chemo port in his chest.
The other mothers had the same thoughts about organizing a toy drive, and the three joined forces.
The donations will go to The Child Life Center at Advocate Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cancer Unit. Those who want to donate may bring the new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to William B. Orenic Intermediate School, at 5820 W. Theodore Street, Plainfield, through December 22, 2019. The gifts are for children of all ages, including teenagers.
Suggestions include coloring books and sketch pads, craft kits, Play-Doh, board games, toy cars, Lego sets, or small superhero action figures or dolls.
Toys may also be purchased and sent through the Amazon registry Http://bit.ly/lutherangeneral. Gift cards may be purchased and sent for teenagers through www.gofundme.com/f/teen-oncology-gift-card-fund.
For more information, email lukasleukemiawarrior@gmail.com.