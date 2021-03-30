Three Mass Vaccination Sites Opening In Suburbs
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Three new state-supported mass vaccination sites are opening this week in the Chicago area. The sites in Kane, Lake, and Will counties will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of zip code. The Lake County site opens Thursday in a Waukegan parking lot at 102 West Water Street. In Kane County, a mass vaccination center is launching Friday in the former Carson Pirie Scott store in Aurora. Finally in Will County, the former Toys R Us store in Joliet will begin vaccinations on Friday.