Three Mass Vaccination Sites Opening In Suburbs

Mar 30, 2021 @ 5:12am
Three new state-supported mass vaccination sites are opening this week in the Chicago area. The sites in Kane, Lake, and Will counties will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of zip code. The Lake County site opens Thursday in a Waukegan parking lot at 102 West Water Street. In Kane County, a mass vaccination center is launching Friday in the former Carson Pirie Scott store in Aurora. Finally in Will County, the former Toys R Us store in Joliet will begin vaccinations on Friday.

