1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Fox Sports
9:00pm - 12:00am

Three Men Charged In Whitey Bulger Murder

August 18, 2022 5:52PM CDT
Share

BOSTON (AP) – Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison.

The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday.

The charges come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Popular Posts

1

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
2

Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified
3

Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff's Deputy
4

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
5

Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field

Recent Posts