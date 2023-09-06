Three Men Stabbed In Bicentennial Park On Labor Day

An altercation on Labor Day has left three men hospitalized with stab wounds. Joliet police responded to a call at Bicentennial Park in the two hundred block of West Jefferson where they found a 49-year old male and a 43-year old male who had both suffered multiple stab wounds. During that investigation, police learned that a 28-year old male was also stabbed during the altercation, and was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in a private vehicle.

It’s believed that a suspect in the stabbings fled the park before police arrived. Joliet police continue to investigate the incident.