Three Men Stabbed In Bicentennial Park On Labor Day

September 6, 2023 5:18AM CDT
An altercation on Labor Day has left three men hospitalized with stab wounds. Joliet police responded to a call at Bicentennial Park in the two hundred block of West Jefferson where they found a 49-year old male and a 43-year old male who had both suffered multiple stab wounds. During that investigation, police learned that a 28-year old male was also stabbed during the altercation, and was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in a private vehicle.

It’s believed that a suspect in the stabbings fled the park before police arrived. Joliet police continue to investigate the incident.

