Three More Charges Filed Against Joliet Barbershop Owner
Terrance D. Brooks Senior
Bond was set at 500-thousand dollars for the owner of a Joliet Barbershop on West Jefferson Street. Terrance Brooks Sr. was arrested Monday following a raid on the barbershop where K9 units and SWAT teams stormed the shop and impounded a vehicle and furniture.
The Will County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Brooks with three more felonies for dealing cocaine. According to the criminal complaint, Brooks is accused of knowingly and unlawfully delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine during the month of December and on January 2nd of this year.
Brooks has another court date on January 15. Brooks has a history of drug arrests. In 2013, Joliet Police raided Brooks’ barbershop which was located on Cass Street for similar charges of possession of crack cocaine. He also has a pending case from 2016.