THREE MORE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE TROOPERS STRUCK WHILE WORKING WINTER STORM

On February 3, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated three separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. Two Troopers were struck in ISP District 10 – Pesotum and one in ISP District 5 – Lockport. The crash in ISP District 5 was Move Over Law related.
On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an ISP District 10 Trooper was handling a crash on the right shoulder of Interstate 74 eastbound at mile post 188 near Urbana. The squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated. A Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer driven by Leonard A. Smith, a 30-year-old male of Trenton, NJ, sideswiped the ISP squad car. Neither Smith nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. Smith was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., an ISP District 5 Trooper was in the right lane of Interstate 80 westbound at mile post 139 near New Lenox, conducting traffic control for a tow truck. The marked squad car was stationary with all of its lights activated. A red Mazda traveling westbound failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, slid on the roadway and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. Neither the driver of the Mazda nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. The driver of the Mazda was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Lane Usage, and Scott’s Law Violation.
On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an ISP District 10 Trooper was traveling westbound on Interstate 74 at mile post 203 near Muncie. A blue Volkswagen Passat traveling westbound struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. Neither the driver of the Volkswagen nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. This crash is still pending further investigation. (No photo available.)
“During inclement weather, obeying Scott’s Law is even more important,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “As the officers of the Illinois State Police (ISP) continue to put their lives on the line, we ask you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down and Moving Over while they do their jobs.”
So far this year, there have been four ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and two Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
ISP press release