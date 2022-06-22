Three More suspected drug toxicity cases In Will County

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers, reporting three suspected drug toxicity cases from June18h – June 21st, 2022. These deaths were reported in Joliet, Romeoville and unincorporated New Lenox. Final cause and manner will be determined after a thorough investigation. Summers reported to WJOL last week that to date there have 15 overdose deaths related in Will County during the month of June.
The Will County Coroner is committed in keeping the public aware of these deaths, in a effort to curb the use of substances that contain fentanyl.