Three More Winners Drawn In Illinois Vaccine Lottery

Jul 20, 2021 @ 11:57am
Three more Illinois residents are 100-thousand-dollars richer from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Three 100-thousand-dollar cash prizes were handed out yesterday to inoculated winners from Chicago, Berwyn, and Joliet. The winners will be notified by phone or email about their winnings. Yesterday was the third drawing in the state’s “All in for the Win” vaccine lottery aimed at getting more shots into arms. To be eligible for future drawings, state residents must have received their doses of the vaccine at least one week ahead of the draw.

