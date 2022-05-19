Three People Arrested For Financial Crimes Against Two Banks

The Will County Sheriff’s office arrested three people accused of defrauding various financial institutions for over $2.5 million. Mays Abuhattab, Eddie Wood, and Jennifer K. Thompson were arrested after and 18-month investigation. The sheriff’s office conducted three search warrants simultaneously on two residences and a business early Monday morning. These three individuals were taken into custody without incident with the assistance of state and federal law enforcement agencies.
It is estimated that this group of individuals has defrauded various financial institutions in excess of $2,500,000 and over $400,000 from credit lenders. In addition, five vehicles were seized from the various residences totaling over $1,000,000.
The criminal complaint states that Mays Abuhattab, age 36 of New Lenox, was arrested for the offense of Structuring. It is alleged, that Mays Abuhattab knowingly attempted to cause JP Morgan Chase to fail to make a record as required by the Currency Report Act. Mays Abuhattab made separate deposits on September 1, 2021 into her JP Morgan Chase Bank account and then made a wire transfer for $77,000 on September 8, 2021 to the Bank of Palestine.
Mays Abuhattab was also arrested for the offense of Money Laundering when she conducted a series of financial transactions and knowingly knew those transactions represented the proceeds of a felony. The Honorable Judge Art Smigielski issued an arrest warrant in the amount of $1,500,000-10% to apply for Mays Abuhattab on May 16, 2022.
The criminal complaint states that Jennifer K. Thompson, age 48 of Island Lake, was arrested for the offense of Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise in that she committed three separate offenses of Financial Institution Fraud within an eighteen-month period involving JP Morgan Chase Bank. It is alleged, that Jennifer K. Thompson wrote three separate checks totaling $248,000 and that she knew that there were insufficient funds to cover any of the checks issued. The Honorable Judge Art Smigielski issued an arrest warrant in the amount of $500,000-10% to apply issued for Jennifer K. Thompson on May 16, 2022.
The criminal complaint states that Eddie Wood, age 39 of New Lenox, was arrested for Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise in that he committed three separate offenses of Financial Institution Fraud within an eighteen-month period involving Old Plank Trail Bank. It is alleged, that Eddie Wood initiated three wire transfers that totaled $95,000 knowing that there were insufficient funds to cover any of the wires issued.
Eddie Wood was also arrested on an additional count of Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise in that he committed three separate offenses of Financial Institution Fraud within an eighteen-month period involving Old Plank Trail Bank. It is alleged, that Eddie Wood initiated three wire transfers that totaled $380,000 knowing that there were insufficient funds to cover any of the wires issued.
In addition, Eddie Wood was also charged with Financial Institution Fraud in that he knowingly executed a scheme to defraud the Old Plank Trail Bank when he purchased a cashier’s check for $33,086.30 to buy a 2021 GMC Yukon knowing that there was insufficient funds to honor the cashier’s check.
Eddie Wood was also charged with an additional count of Financial Institution Fraud when he knowingly executed a scheme to defraud Old Plank Trail Bank when he purchased a cashier’s check for $100,000 knowing that there was insufficient funds to honor the check.
The Honorable Judge Art Smigielski issued an arrest warrant in the amount of $1,500,000-10% to apply for Eddie Wood on May 16, 2022.
Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office have tallied hundreds of hours of investigative time in this eighteen-month long investigation. Sheriff Mike Kelley had this to say about the recent arrests. “The crimes that these individuals committed are not violent, but they are destructive none the less. Due to hard work, determination, and attention to detail, these three individuals will no longer be able to live a lavish lifestyle and are behind bars. This is just another example of how hard our financial crimes detectives work. I would also like to thank the members of the United States Secret Service and the Illinois Department of Revenue for their assistance in this investigation.”