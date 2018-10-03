Three People At CenterPoint “Blitz” Attacked By Coyote

Don’t feed wild animals. That’s the message from Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes. Three people were attacked by a coyote at CenterPoint in the last week. Elwood police received a call on Monday at 9:49 p.m. about an employee that was bitten by a coyote in a “blitz” attack. It happened at the BNSF railway yard at 27143 Elwood International Port Road which is part of CenterPoint. The employee was transported to the hospital by a coworker. While Elwood police was investigating the officer received another call about a coyote attack. This time is was a female worker out on break at the NFI warehouse across the street from the railway yard. The coyote jumped on the woman’s back. She managed to fend off the coyote by yelling and alert other employees. The coyote circled back after attacking the woman looking for food and that’s when the Elwood police officer spotted the coyote and killed him.

While at the hospital interviewing the victims, police found a third victim being treated for a coyote attack at the Parsec facility at the south end of CenterPoint. The man was getting items out of the trunk of his car and he was bitten in the leg by a coyote.

Chief Hayes says workers at these facilities were feeding the coyote pizza and other food. Plus the coyote had access to garbage. Hayes says they don’t take pleasure in taking down a wild animal but when they become dangerous and vicious to human life they have not choice. All three victims were treated and released. The coyote was tested and did not have rabies.

Chief Hayes says there is an educational campaign underway with the businesses involved to educate them on the dangers of feeding wild animals. Businesses will be taking steps to secure the garbage to dissuade animals searching for food.

To hear the entire interview with Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes click below.