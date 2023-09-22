1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Three People Transported To The Hospital Following Crash And Fuel Spill in Plainfield

September 22, 2023 9:06AM CDT
I-55 crash in Plainfield – photo capture of Google maps

At 4:16 a.m. the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Southbound I-55 at mile marker 260 near Route 126. Upon arrival crews found a semi truck that was traveling northbound had lost control and went over the center median wall, striking another semi truck that was traveling southbound.

The semi truck traveling southbound was hauling gasoline and received substantial damage to its trailer causing over 1,000 gallons of gasoline to be spilled. Several other vehicles were also involved in the accident. Crews assisted on the scene by Bolingbrook Fire Department. All lanes of Southbound I-55 have been closed from Route 126 and Route 30.

A total of three people were transported to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

The initial spill was isolated by responding personnel and a clean up company was brought to the scene for final clean up.

Will County EMA and the EPA were notified.

