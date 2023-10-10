Three Rivers Association of REALTORS® Partner with Will County and City of Joliet on free Housing Provider Resource Workshop

Formerly known as the annual Joliet Landlord Conference, this free event will be open to housing providers in the Three Rivers Association of REALTORS® service area, which includes Will and Grundy Counties, as well as to communities in surrounding areas.

The Three Rivers Association of REALTORS®, the Will County Land Use Department Community Development Division, and the City of Joliet have partnered to present a free Local Housing Provider Resource Workshop. Experts will educate housing providers on available resources and connect them with other services providers to help them improve their operations. It also is an opportunity to network with local agencies and organizations.

Held at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center, 411 S. Larkin Avenue in Joliet, the first session will be held Thursday, Oct. 12. Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the program will run from 6 to 9 PM. On Friday, Oct. 13, doors open at 8:30 AM for a 9 AM – noon program. Both events include a buffet, and a cash bar will be available for the Thursday evening session. Housing providers can attend either day of the conference to receive essential information on services and resources.

“The Three Rivers Association of REALTORS® covers a large service area and we recognize the value in providing key information to all of the housing providers in the region,” said Three Rivers Association of REALTORS® CEO Amanda Burns. “We are so proud to welcome attendees from all neighboring communities and look forward to sharing these valuable resources.”

Program speakers include experts from HOPE Fair Housing Center, the South Suburban Housing Center, the Will County Center for Community Concerns, Trinity Services, Cornerstone Services, FutureVision Properties, and the Joliet Regional Landlord Association.

Expert panels will provide fair housing training, information on recent changes to state statutes, and guidance on accessing financial resources, eviction assistance, property rehabilitation, and information on client and program provider services. Programming will also include hands-on operational information for housing providers at all stages of their careers.

“Landlord engagement was critical during the pandemic and many housing providers and tenants benefitted from Will County rent assistance programs,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “This Workshop will build on our efforts to keep families housed by continuing to connect housing providers with vital information and resources.”

“The City of Joliet’s success will not be created in silos. It is imperative we include our neighboring communities when the information is relevant to all of us,” said City of Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy. “I am looking forward to this event and know it will be one of many that builds information bridges to and from the City” Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

This is a FREE event, but registration is required. Attendees can register online for the Thursday evening program or Friday morning program at https://trarealtors.net/ housing-provider-workshop/. For more information, please contact Nora Gruenberg at ngruenberg@illinoisrealtors. org.