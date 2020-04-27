Three Summer Online Sessions Offered At JJC
Joliet Jr. College/md
JJC restarted its spring semester courses entirely online on March 29, and recently made the decision to continue with online only course work through the summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is now available for the summer, with the first session starting on May 25.
Three different summer sessions, the first beginning May 25th for five weeks then a June 1st and June 29th session.
Academic Overview:
- Added over 1,400 classes online for spring semester restart
- Tentatively scheduled commencement for a date in August – will determine final date later.
- Will conduct summer classes online only. Students can stay safe while continuing to pursue their goals and take control of their future.
Remote Student Support Services
- Conducting virtual appointments with prospective students
- Online chat service available for general and office-specific services
- Remote appointments for tutoring, academic advising, student health and wellness, career advising, disability services, among others.
- Accepting donations to Student Emergency Fund, supporting students in need.
- Virtual activities, as able.
Meanwhile, graduation ceremonies have been postponed this year. The college is looking at August for possible graduation ceremonies. Go to JJC.edu for more information for summer online courses and other information.