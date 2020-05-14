Three Suspects Shot In Unincorporated Lockport Township Wednesday Night
Robson and Highland Avenues in unincorporated Lockport Township/ss
No one is in custody following a shooting in unincorporated Lockport Township on Wednesday night. It was just after 10 p.m. that Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 200 block of Robson Avenue near Highland Avenue in unincorporated Lockport Township in reference to a shooting. Three victims were located on scene.
One of the victims was a 25-year-old male, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. He’s in stable condition.
In addition, a 17-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the buttocks, he was treated and released. A third victim suffered a graze wound to the hand and refused treatment on scene. Several houses in the area also suffered property damage, but were not the intended targets and no one was injured.
Detectives with the Will County Sheriff?s Office were dispatched to the area to investigate this incident. Numerous interviews have been conducted and evidence was collected from the crime scene. There is currently no one in custody for this incident.