Three Teens Arrested in Joliet Traffic Stop

Three male juveniles were arrested after a traffic stop in Joliet on Sunday night. It was a 9:53pm, that Officers stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Henderson Avenue. The driver, a male juvenile, did not possess a valid driver’s license. While speaking with
Police, the driver told authorities that there was marijuana in the car. The other individuals in the vehicle were ordered out. One of the juvenile passengers was searched and officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a large jar that contained cannabis. The juvenile was placed into custody without incident. A second juvenile was arrested after officer recovered pot and THC vape pen cartridges. A third teen was arrested after Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, without serial numbers, on the floor of the vehicle.
A male juvenile (17) was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Defacing Identification Mark of Firearm, No FOID, and Possession of Cannabis (more than 30g).
A male juvenile (17) was charged Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and No FOID.
A male juvenile (17) was released on an I-Bond for Possession of Cannabis (more than 30g), Passenger Required to Wear Seat Belt and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis by Passenger.
A male juvenile (17) was cited and released at the scene for No Valid Driver’s License – Never Issued.