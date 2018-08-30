Tickets Go On Sale In September For Joliet’s Witches Night Out

It’s that time of year for women in Will County to bring out their “witchy” selves. The 9th annual Witches Night Out has become one of Will County’s premier fundraising events. Last year more than 16-hundred women dressed up as witches. Women owned businesses sell soaps, artsy crafts, clothes and more at the Jacob Henry Mansion. Organizer There will be food, music and a costume contest.

Proceeds provide support to help women and children and include, Guardian Angels, CASA of Will County, Stepping Stones Treatment Center to help women facing addition problems and Habitat for Humanity. In eight years, “Witches Night Out” has raised over 240-thousand dollars in net proceeds of which last year eclipsed every other year by raising $55-thousand dollars.

Witches Night Out will be held on Thursday, October 18th from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet. Tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, September 6th at witchesnightout.com. Tickets are only 25 dollars.

Inside Jacob Henry Mansion, 2017

The party just getting started outside Jacob Henry Manion, 2017