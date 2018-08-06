Tickets Now On Sale for CAPA Housewalk

The Cathedral Area Preservation Association (CAPA) will hold its “This Olde Housewalk” event on September 9th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/this-olde-housewalk-2018-tickets-47696699111.

A ticket to “This Olde Housewalk” allows visitors to explore the interior of 5 historical homes and the LaVerne & Dorothy Brown Science Hall at the University of St. Francis. At each stop, visitors will learn about the location’s history and design. A trolley will be available to ride between homes.

Tickets are $20 in advance. On the day of the event, tickets may be purchased at First Presbyterian Church, 805 Western Ave, for $25. All ticket holders must present their ticket at First Presbyterian Church, where you will receive a brochure with event details.

In addition, guests may enjoy a light lunch served on neighborhood porches for $15 each, reservations required and must be made through phone (after August 6th) at 815-723-7603.

Parking and restrooms will be available at First Presbyterian Church.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Joliet community. Founded in 1981, CAPA actively preserves the historic nature of our neighborhood and unique domestic architecture through a variety of events and strategic outreach. Members actively work to preserve the historic nature of the Cathedral Area of Joliet and participates in a multitude of outreach projects such as the provision of neighborhood improvement grants, and community partnerships.

CAPA is the 2017 Joliet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association Award winner in recognition of dedication and preservation of the Cathedral Area.

For more information about CAPA, visit www.capajoliet.net.