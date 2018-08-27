Tickets on Sale for Zonta Club of Joliet Area Festival of Culture

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area Third Annual Festival of Culture will be held on Monday, September 17 from 5-7 pm at the Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom located at 15 S. Richards St. in Joliet.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The event includes tastings of fine cuisine and a cash bar. It is a casual and lively event consisting of main courses and desert dishes from different cultures including Greek, Italian, Mexican, Polish, Irish, Cajun, Korean, Indian and French.
To purchase tickets, contact Zonta member Peggy Field at 815-727-2083 or pongfield@gmail.com.
Joliet Zontians are grateful for the support of participating restaurants, which include:
Al’s Steakhouse–1900 W. Jefferson, Joliet
JJC Epicurean Club & JJC Women In Culinary–235 N Chicago, Joliet
K Barbeque & Ribs–221 N Chicago St, Joliet
Mamma Onesta’s–1100 S State Street, Lockport
Milano’s Bakery–443 S Chicago, Joliet
Moe Joe’s–24033 W Lockport St, Plainfield
Nevin’s Brewing Co–12337 IL Rt 59, Plainfield
Supermercado–379 E Cass, Joliet
TCBY–930 Brook Forest, Shorewood
Unforgettable Chef & Great American Bagel–1101 Essington, Joliet
Whipped & Frosted–101 Hempstead PL, Joliet
Sponsors
Alyssia Benford
D’Arcy Buick GMC
NorthStar Credit Union Plainfield
The mission of the Zonta Club of Joliet Area is to advance the status of women locally and globally. The club, made up of professional women in the Joliet area, is a service-based organization that raises funds to empower women through scholarships and international and local projects.