Tickets on Sale for Zonta Club of Joliet Area Festival of Culture

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area Third Annual Festival of Culture will be held on Monday, September 17 from 5-7 pm at the Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom located at 15 S. Richards St. in Joliet.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The event includes tastings of fine cuisine and a cash bar. It is a casual and lively event consisting of main courses and desert dishes from different cultures including Greek, Italian, Mexican, Polish, Irish, Cajun, Korean, Indian and French.

To purchase tickets, contact Zonta member Peggy Field at 815-727-2083 or pongfield@gmail.com.

Joliet Zontians are grateful for the support of participating restaurants, which include:

Al’s Steakhouse–1900 W. Jefferson, Joliet

JJC Epicurean Club & JJC Women In Culinary–235 N Chicago, Joliet

K Barbeque & Ribs–221 N Chicago St, Joliet

Mamma Onesta’s–1100 S State Street, Lockport

Milano’s Bakery–443 S Chicago, Joliet

Moe Joe’s–24033 W Lockport St, Plainfield

Nevin’s Brewing Co–12337 IL Rt 59, Plainfield

Supermercado–379 E Cass, Joliet

TCBY–930 Brook Forest, Shorewood

Unforgettable Chef & Great American Bagel–1101 Essington, Joliet

Whipped & Frosted–101 Hempstead PL, Joliet

Sponsors

Alyssia Benford

D’Arcy Buick GMC

NorthStar Credit Union Plainfield

The mission of the Zonta Club of Joliet Area is to advance the status of women locally and globally. The club, made up of professional women in the Joliet area, is a service-based organization that raises funds to empower women through scholarships and international and local projects.