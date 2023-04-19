Tiger Woods Has Ankle Surgery, Rest Of Majors In Doubt

(AP) – Tiger Woods is recovering from another surgery.

Woods has posted on Twitter that he had fusion surgery on his right ankle to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone.

Most estimates on recovery are eight to 12 weeks.

That would put into doubt whether he plays in the three remaining majors.

Woods had a noticeable limp when he played in the Masters.

He made the cut for a record-tying 23rd time.

But he withdrew Sunday morning during the third round because of plantar fasciitis.

The broken bone in his ankle stems from the February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.