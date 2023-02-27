1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

TikTok Banned On All Canadian Government Mobile Devices

February 27, 2023 5:58PM CST
Share
TikTok Banned On All Canadian Government Mobile Devices

TORONTO (AP) – Canada is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it might be a first step to further action.

TikTok is wildly popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to collect data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and misinformation.

 

Popular Posts

1

Channahon Gymnastics Coach Sentenced to 96-Years in Prison
2

Willow Springs Man Charged With DUI For Fatal I-55 Crash On Monday In Bolingbrook
3

Man Arrested After Leaving Child in Joliet Hotel Room
4

Rock Band Announced For Taste of Joliet 2023
5

Juvenile Arrested For Drugs & Guns In Joliet

Recent Posts