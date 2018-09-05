Tim Graf Humbled To Be Honored At Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame

This Saturday night the Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting their new class at the Harris Theatre at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. One of the inductees, Tim Graf is a graduate of Joliet East High School. He tells Scott Slocum that he was humbled to receive the call especially from a friend like Scott.

Graf, is the owner of Graf Speed Enhancement and made his mark on the track, where he still competes to this day. A 100-meter dash state champion at Joliet East High School in 1976. Graf went on to claim conference titles at Indiana University. Those crowns included a pair in the 300-meter competition and one in the 100-meter dash among other events. Graf still competes internationally at the age of 61.

Tickets to the hall of fame induction ceremony are $25. It will be held on September 8th at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. For tickets click here.