Tim Graf Humbled To Be Honored At Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame
By Monica DeSantis
|
Sep 5, 2018 @ 9:51 AM
Courtesy Tim Graf

This Saturday night the Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting their new class at the Harris Theatre at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. One of the inductees, Tim Graf is a graduate of Joliet East High School. He tells Scott Slocum that he was humbled to receive the call especially from a friend like Scott.

Graf, is the owner of Graf Speed Enhancement and made his mark on the track, where he still competes to this day. A 100-meter dash state champion at Joliet East High School in 1976. Graf went on to claim conference titles at Indiana University. Those crowns included a pair in the 300-meter competition and one in the 100-meter dash among other events. Graf still competes internationally at the age of 61.

Tickets to the hall of fame induction ceremony are $25. It will be held on September 8th at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. For tickets click here.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Troy 30-C Schools Get New Playgrounds One Person Dead After Pedestrian Jumps Off Overpass Above Interstate 80 Two New Lenox Teens Die After Joliet Crash Illinois Treasurer: Money Match Program Can Get You Money Easier Sun Times: Preckwinkle Testing Waters For Possible Mayoral Run Report: State Farm Agrees To 250 Million Dollar Campaign Settlement
Comments