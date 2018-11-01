Time To Fall Back This Weekend

Time to fall back. Move your clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 4th as we switch back to Central Standard Time. The sun sets on November 4th at 4:36 pm but rises an hour earlier in the morning. Art Maurer from the Trackman Planetarium at Joliet Junior College says the earliest sunset for the year is on December 8th, only 34 days after we change the time. However, sunrise is later every day until the first week in January.

Notes from Art Maurer:

Full Moon – The Full Moon is on November 24th – Thanksgiving Day. The November full moon was known to the Native Americans as “The Full Beaver Moon”. Maybe for this year, we can call it the “Full Turkey Moon”.

Telescopes – Our show on November 20th is about telescopes. At the end of the show, we will have a brief talk on what to look for when purchasing a telescope. There are a lot of good amateur telescopes on the market at reasonable prices, and there are a lot of expensive toy telescopes that will be a disappointment to unsuspecting buyers.

Planetarium Shows – The free public shows at the Trackman Planetarium during November are:

November 1st at 6:30 pm –“Mars”

November 6th at 7:30 pm – “Dark Matter”

November 15th at 6:30 pm – “The Little Star That Could” (A children’s show.)

November 20th at 7:30 pm – “Two Small Pieces of Glass” (A show about telescopes.)

To arrange for a group field trip to the planetarium, contact Gina Foote at 815-729-9020 x2525.