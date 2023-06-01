Timothy Bliefnick Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife

An Adams County jury is convicting a Quincy man of killing his estranged wife earlier this year. Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty of all charges, including two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of home invasion, in the deadly shooting of Rebecca Bliefnick. The wife was found shot to death outside of her home along Kentucky Avenue on February 23rd. Timothy Bliefnick appeared with his family on the popular TV game show “Family Feud” in 2020.