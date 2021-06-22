Tinley Park Man Arrested For Indecent Solicitation of A Minor

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announcing the recent arrest of Michael J. Riccio (age 35) of Tinley Park for the offenses of grooming and indecent solicitation of a minor.
On 06/16/2021, detectives with the Will County Sheriff?s Office began an investigation into a grooming complaint involving the 35-year-old offender and a 14-year-old female. During the investigation it was discovered by detectives, that the offender and the 14-yearl-old girl had been texting each other for approximately one month. The texts that detectives observed were sexually explicit in nature.
As the texting relationship progressed, Michael Riccio attempted to meet up with the 14-year-old girl for sex. On 06/21/2021, detectives with the Will County Sheriff?s Office obtained a search warrant for Riccio?s cellular telephone, and he was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
Detectives interviewed Michael Riccio in reference to this investigation, and he made incriminating statements to detectives. Michael Riccio is currently being housed in the Will County Adult Detention Facility, awaiting a bond hearing.