A south suburban Tinley Park concert venue is undergoing a name change. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater will be known as the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater. It won’t be the first rebranding for the outdoor venue. It opened in 1990 as the World Music Theater before it changed to the New World Music Theater, the Tweeter Center, and the First Midwest Bank Amphitheater before the casino took over in 2015.