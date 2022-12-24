1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bishop Ron Hicks to celebrate Midnight Christmas Mass

December 24, 2022 5:04AM CST
St. Raymond's Cathedral in Joliet

Bishop Ron Hicks of the Diocese of Joliet will celebrate Midnight Christmas Mass at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.

The 12 a.m. Mass on Christmas Day is open to the public.

“The Maji followed the light from the star of Bethlehem to find the birth of Jesus, our lord and savior,” Bishop Ron Hicks said. “Let us follow the light of Christ’s love to find peace in our hearts, words and actions.”

The cathedral’s schola cantorum and sinfonietta will perform.

