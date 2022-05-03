To Hill With Cancer Event In Channahon This Weekend To Help 2nd Grader Battle leukemia

A second grader from Channahon is battling cancer and an event this weekend is being held in her honor. To Hill with Cancer For Wren is being held at McKinley Wood at the Frederick’s Grove/Kerry Sheridan Grove. All day Saturday, May 7th from 8am. It’s all about climbing hills. Robyn Bumgarner is a certified personal trainer and says when she battled cancer, a similar event was held because she said a 5k is too easy and climbing hills is like fighting cancer.
Come for one climb, one hour, or stay as long as you’d like, Saturday May 7th.To financially support Wren and her family, we suggest a donation of $20 per family to participate. However, anyone who wants to tackle the hill may participate regardless of financial contribution. Every single dollar raised will be turned over to the Wagoners to use as they see fit. Wren was recently diagnosed with B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
They will have raffles, prizes, and all kinds of fun to keep you engaged and entertained as you climb the hill again and again.