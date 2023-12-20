Today Is Early Signing Day For Senior High School Football Players
December 20, 2023 9:14AM CST
Here’s a list of local high school football players who could be locking up scholarships with National Letters of Intent to play at the college level. WJOL’s Edgy Tim lists the local players.
Lincoln Way East
OG Josh Janowski Iowa
S JT Poyton Army West Point
Lincoln Way Central
K Andrew Schiller Eastern Illinois
Morris
DE Carter Lauderman UW Platteville
Bolingbrook
WR Kyan Berry-Johnson Wisconsin
Joliet Catholic
DT Dillan Johnson Wisconsin
Lemont
OG Jacob Katauskas Coastal Carolina
QB Nathan Kunickis Brown
Minooka
OL Brady Barrowman Ball State