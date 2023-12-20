1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Today Is Early Signing Day For Senior High School Football Players

December 20, 2023 9:14AM CST
Dillan Johnson
Here’s a list of local high school football players who could be locking up scholarships with National Letters of Intent to play at the college level. WJOL’s Edgy Tim lists the local players.

Lincoln Way East

OG Josh Janowski Iowa
S JT Poyton Army West Point

Lincoln Way Central

K Andrew Schiller Eastern Illinois

Morris

DE Carter Lauderman UW Platteville

Bolingbrook

WR Kyan Berry-Johnson Wisconsin

Joliet Catholic

DT Dillan Johnson Wisconsin

Lemont

OG Jacob Katauskas Coastal Carolina
QB Nathan Kunickis Brown

Minooka

OL Brady Barrowman Ball State

