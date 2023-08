Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Brendan Lemieux (22) chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Flyers won 5-4 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews [[ TAYVZ ]] is stepping away from the ice. The three-time Stanley Cup champion said that he’s “not fully retiring” from the NHL, but he plans to take “some time away from the game again this season.” The 35-year-old center totaled 15 goals and 31 points in 53 games with Chicago last season. Toews has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Blackhawks after being drafted third overall in 2006.