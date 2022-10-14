1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

October 13, 2022 8:59PM CDT
Share
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. 

The plan proposes an addition of a toll lane on Interstate 55 from I-80 to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Other expressways listed in the plan include the Edens, Kennedy, Eisenhower, Stevenson from I-355 and a combination of the Kennedy/Dan Ryan. One of the ideas incorporates a surge pricing system, where the prices of the lane go up the busier the express lane gets. 

You can read the full CMAP proposal on our website here.

Popular Posts

1

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
2

Another Arrest Made in "Operation Triple P"
3

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
4

Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
5

Domestic Situation with a Barricaded Person

Recent Posts