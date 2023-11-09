1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Top US Accident Investigator Says Close Calls Between Planes Show That Aviation Is Under Stress

November 9, 2023 12:04PM CST
(Associated Press) – The nation’s top accident investigator says a surge in close calls between planes at U.S. airports this year is a clear warning sign that aviation is under stress.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told a Senate panel Thursday that close calls are incredibly rare, but we cannot ignore the recent increase in such events.

Representatives of unions for pilots and air traffic controllers and a former chief of the Federal Aviation Administration  are testifying at the same hearing.

