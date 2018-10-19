Topping Off Ceremony At Will County Courthouse To Music of Starship

To backdrop of this song of Starship’s we built this city, the last steel beam was of the Will County courthouse was hoisted atop the new building along Jefferson Street. Will County executive Larry Walsh says it’s been a long time since a topping off ceremony has been held in Joliet. The last time was for Harrah’s Casino in the 90’s.

Will County officials, local labor leaders and member of the Gilbane building company took part in the topping off ceremony to denote a significant milestone in the construction process. Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt says today’s ceremony is an important one to acknowledge the hard work of labor crews.

The building will be completed in 2 years. Today’s beam was signed by labor, elected officials and even Monica DeSantis signing for Scott Slocum and WJOL.