Tornados Whipped Through Southern Illinois Yesterday
April 19, 2024 6:27AM CDT
Tornadoes are being reported in parts of the Midwest that have been hit by severe weather this week.
A storm tracker in eastern Illinois spotted twin tornadoes near the farming community of Greenfield on Thursday. In central Illinois, a tornado ripped through Logan County, damaging buildings and knocking down trees near the town of Latham.
Tornado warnings were issued throughout the area. More wind and hail are possible across the region today.