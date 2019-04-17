Tour a Farm, Hike with Your Hound or Dissect an Owl Pellet at Forest Preserve programs

Owl pellets are a visual representation of the food chain in action. Learn more about the connections between owls and their environment during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Owl Pellet Dissection” program on April 30 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Photo courtesy of Michael Fagan)

NAPERVILLE – “Riverview Farmstead Tour,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Riverview Farmstead Preserve. Tour this historic farmstead with a naturalist to learn about the era, and hear stories about the Clow family members who owned the farm. The free program is for ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, April 25, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.

CHANNAHON – “Hiking With Your Hound,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove. Enjoy a guided, colorful wildflower walk in the woods with you pup. The free program is for all ages. Register by Sunday, April 28, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Owl Pellet Dissection,” 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Join a naturalist to investigate the connections between owls and their environment. Program participants will have a chance to dissect owl pellets. Tools and pellets will be provided. The free program is for ages 10 and older. Register by Sunday, April 28, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.