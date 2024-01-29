Toyota Urges Owners Of Old Corolla, Matrix, And Rav4 Models To Park Them Until Air Bags Are Replaced

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota and General Motors are telling the owners of about 61,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4 and Pontiac Vibe models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.

The urgent warning Monday covers certain Corolla compact cars and Matrix hatchbacks from 2003 and 2004, as well as RAV4 small SUVs from 2004 and 2005.

Also covered are Pontiac Vibes from 2003 and 2004.

Owners should contact a dealer instead of driving the cars in for repairs.

Dealers will provide options such as mobile repair, towing the car to a dealer, or pickup and delivery.