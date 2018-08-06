Traffic Lights Being Installed At Busy Intersection in Lockport
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 5:09 AM
Photo courtesy City of Lockport

The City of Lockport has begun the process of installing traffic lights at Division Street and Gouger Road. Heavy traffic during morning and evening rush periods caused delays, along with accident data, have made the signalization of the intersection a priority  according to the City of Lockport. There will be heavy construction activity in the area. While the intersection will remain open for the duration of the project there will be lane closures. The project is expected to be completed by December 2018.

