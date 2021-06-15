Traffic Stop, Brief Chase And Arrest In Joliet

On June 13, 2021 at approximately 3:14AM, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near South Ottawa Street and Fifth Avenue for a traffic violation. Demetrius Smith was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. While speaking to the occupants, Officers detected an odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered a handgun underneath the seat where Smith was sitting in the vehicle. While Smith was outside of the vehicle, he fled on foot from Officers. Officers quickly caught up to Smith near Ottawa Street and Munroe Street and placed him into custody without further incident.
Demetrius Smith (34, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Possession of Firearm – No FOID, Possession of Ammunition – No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.