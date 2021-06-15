      Weather Alert

Traffic Stop, Brief Chase And Arrest In Joliet

Jun 15, 2021 @ 6:58am

On June 13, 2021 at approximately 3:14AM, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near South Ottawa Street and Fifth Avenue for a traffic violation. Demetrius Smith was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. While speaking to the occupants, Officers detected an odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered a handgun underneath the seat where Smith was sitting in the vehicle. While Smith was outside of the vehicle, he fled on foot from Officers. Officers quickly caught up to Smith near Ottawa Street and Munroe Street and placed him into custody without further incident.

Demetrius Smith (34, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Possession of Firearm – No FOID, Possession of Ammunition – No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Popular Posts
Go Fund Me Page Set Up For Wife Of Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was On I-80 When Crash Happened
25-Year-Old Joliet Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
Body Discovered at Bolingbrook Truck Stop
Road Rage Incident In Frankfort Arrest
Will County Coroner's Office Identify Victim In Motorcycle Crash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On