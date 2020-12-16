Traffic Stop in Grundy County Leads to Seizure of Guns, Pot and Money
Illinois State Police are releasing details after a traffic stop earlier in the week led the seizure of multiple firearms, cannabis and U.S. currency. It was on December 15th that State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 80 eastbound just south of Division Street in Grundy County. During the traffic stop troopers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle.
A search of the car found 103 pounds of cannabis, three firearms of which one was reported stolen and $20,259 in U.S. money. 33-year-old Henry O. Umpierre of Cleveland, Ohio was arrested and charged with Attempt to Manufacture/Deliver Cannabis-More than 5,000 grams, Attempt Cannabis Tracking-More than 5,000 grams, Possession of Cannabis-More than 5,000 grams, Conspire/Possession of a Weapon By Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Armed Violence.
Umpierre is being lodged at the Grundy County Jail and has been formally charged by the Grundy County State’s Attorney. His bond is set at $150,000.