Traffic Stop In Joliet Leads To Arrest Of Two Men, Including One Wanted In Grundy County

August 5, 2024 9:09AM CDT
Arrested Adrian Jimenez Jr. (23, Joliet)

(Joliet, Illinois – August 5, 2024) – Adrian Jimenez Jr. (23, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Armed Violence, Aggravated  Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Street Gang Member, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by  Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent  to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of  Ammunition, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.  

James Fox Jr. (30, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult  Detention Facility for a Grundy County Warrant.  

On August 2, 2024, at 10:55 p.m., Joliet Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Lexus RX300 near  Benton Street and Henderson Avenue for improper lane usage. The driver was identified as Fox,  and he was placed into custody without incident after Officers determined that he held an active Grundy County warrant for failing to appear in court on previous traffic charges.  

Jimenez was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Officers requested Jimenez exit the vehicle  and he complied. Officers observed a bulge in Jimenez’s waistband that was the shape of a  handgun. An Officer attempted to conduct a pat down search of Jimenez, but Jimenez pushed  the Officer’s hands away and ran. Officers quickly caught up to Jimenez and he was placed into  custody without further incident. While being placed into custody, Jimenez indicated that he  possessed a handgun and cocaine. Officers recovered a loaded handgun from Jimenez’s  waistband as well as suspected cocaine that appeared to be individually packaged for sale. The  vehicle was towed from the scene. 

