Traffic Stop In Joliet Leads To Arrest Of Two Men, Including One Wanted In Grundy County

(Joliet, Illinois – August 5, 2024) – Adrian Jimenez Jr. (23, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Street Gang Member, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

James Fox Jr. (30, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a Grundy County Warrant.

On August 2, 2024, at 10:55 p.m., Joliet Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Lexus RX300 near Benton Street and Henderson Avenue for improper lane usage. The driver was identified as Fox, and he was placed into custody without incident after Officers determined that he held an active Grundy County warrant for failing to appear in court on previous traffic charges.

Jimenez was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Officers requested Jimenez exit the vehicle and he complied. Officers observed a bulge in Jimenez’s waistband that was the shape of a handgun. An Officer attempted to conduct a pat down search of Jimenez, but Jimenez pushed the Officer’s hands away and ran. Officers quickly caught up to Jimenez and he was placed into custody without further incident. While being placed into custody, Jimenez indicated that he possessed a handgun and cocaine. Officers recovered a loaded handgun from Jimenez’s waistband as well as suspected cocaine that appeared to be individually packaged for sale. The vehicle was towed from the scene.