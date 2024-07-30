1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Traffic Stop On East Side Of Joliet Was Blocked By Law Enforcement This Morning

July 30, 2024 9:13AM CDT
Jackson and Youngs Avenue in Joliet blocked following traffic stop

Will County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car near Jackson and Youngs Avenue this morning in Joliet. A male and female ran from their car. Joliet Police officers assisted by setting up a perimiter as they searched for the two. Then JPD receive a call that a gun was located in the back of residence in the 300 block of Parks believed to be related to the traffic stop. The two individuals were taken into custody.

