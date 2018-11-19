TRAFFIC UPDATE: Accident on I-80 EB By Jess Samson | Nov 19, 2018 @ 7:59 AM Accident on I-80 Eastbound after Cherry Hill. Heavy delays going eastbound starting at the Des Plaines River Bridge to Cherry Hill. Gapers delay on westbound from Route 30 to before Briggs. 80accidenttrafficwjol SHARE RELATED CONTENT Help the New Lenox Fire Protection District Keep the Wreath Red this Holiday Season Week Of Thanksgiving Garbage Pick Up In Joliet Naperville: Suicidal Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident A Good Soybean Crop But Illinois Farmers Stockpiling Their Harvest Dry Conditions For Thanksgiving Day Lockport Celebrates 14th Annual Christmas In The Square