Tragedy in Crest Hill Under Investigation
City of Crest Hill/md
Crest Hill Police are sharing details following a tragic incident at the corner of Hosmer and Theodore on Wednesday. Authorities have said that on Wednesday afternoon a male was driving a female in her 30s home from an undisclosed location. The driver stated to police that he believed the woman was taking a nap during the drive but eventually noticed that she was in distress and in need of medical attention. The driver pulled over at the corner of Hosmer and Theodore and called First Respondents who eventually began life saving procedures but unfortunately declared the woman deceased a short time later. The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of relatives. Police tell WJOL that an investigation is underway but they do not believe that foul play was involved. This is a developing story stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.