Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
SWAT team in Wilmington
A juvenile who lead police on a massive manhunt two weeks ago in Wilmington has died over the labor day weekend. WJOL has learned, the 17-year old was shot to death on Monday, September 2nd in the Riverdale neighborhood at 137th and Atlantic Avenue. WJOL is not releasing his name due to his age. It was on a Wednesday morning of August 21st that school was canceled and a manhunt ensued in Wilmington after a carjacking and police chase.
The two 17-year-olds crashed their vehicle in a residential area and fled from the vehicle. One suspect entered a home and was arrested after the homeowner fired a warning shot. But the second suspect was found in a pole barn several hours later. He was arrested by Cook County Sheriff’s as the carjacking began in Calumet City and was released the next day. The 17-year-old was shot and killed this past weekend. The other teen was held in Will County as he was charged with a home invasion in Wilmington.