      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Transportation Tribute To Will County Executive Larry Walsh

Oct 12, 2020 @ 9:02am
Larry Walsh Tribute

This Tuesday, transportation leaders around the state will take part in a tribute to former Will County Executive Larry Walsh. The transportation tribute will be hosted by Pace Suburban Bus Chairman Rick Kwasneski with remarks from local, regional and state leaders.

Tuesday’s celebration and tribute to Larry Walsh’s impact on area transportation will take place at 10:00am at the Joliet Gateway Center. It will be hosted by Pace Suburban Bus Chairman Rick Kwasneski with remarks from local, regional and state leaders.  WJOL will be broadcasting the event live on our Facebook page.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington