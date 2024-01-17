1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Current US Economic Growth ‘Vindicates’ President Biden’s COVID-19 Pandemic Stimulus Spending

January 17, 2024 11:56AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making an election-year pitch that the current state of the economy “vindicates” Democrats’ decision to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic response package back in 2021.

In remarks at a Wednesday conference of U.S. mayors in Washington, Yellen defended the size of the American Rescue Plan.

Yellen said President Joe Biden’s administration “needed to take decisive action” to get the economy back on track. T

he stimulus package is regularly cited by Republicans as the cause for two years of accelerating price spikes that hurt millions of American households.

